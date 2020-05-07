Trial Over 2019 Norway Mosque Shooter Begins in Oslo - Reports

The trial on the case of Philip Manshaus, who is accused of murdering his step-sister and attacking a mosque, is underway in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, media reported on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The trial on the case of Philip Manshaus, who is accused of murdering his step-sister and attacking a mosque, is underway in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, media reported on Thursday.

The shooting took place at a mosque in the Baerum municipality near Oslo last August. One person was injured. Afterward, several weapons were reportedly discovered in the mosque.

Later, law enforcement officers found the dead body of Manshaus' step-sister, a Chinese adoptee, who is said to have been killed because of her race.

According to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, the 22-year-old man smiled as he appeared in court, making the gesture with his hand used by some to signify white supremacy.

Manshaus did not dispute the criminal acts themselves, but pleaded not guilty, citing the right to break the law due to force majeure circumstances.