Open Menu

Trial Removal Of Nuclear Debris From Fukushima Reactor Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Trial removal of nuclear debris from Fukushima reactor begins

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A difficult operation to remove a small amount of radioactive debris from Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant began Tuesday, after technical issues suspended an earlier attempt.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said in a statement that its "pilot extraction operation" had started. It will take about two weeks, according to the company.

The tiny sample will be studied for clues about conditions inside the reactors -- a crucial step towards decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Around 880 tons of extremely hazardous material remain 13 years after a tsunami caused by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

Removing the debris from the reactors is regarded as the most daunting challenge in the decades-long decommissioning project.

TEPCO originally planned to start its first trial removal on August 22, aiming to collect just three grams (0.1 ounces) for analysis -- if the extraction process is successful.

But the company had to stop the work at a preliminary stage after detecting a problem involving the installation of the necessary equipment.

Three of the Fukushima plant's six reactors were operating when the tsunami hit on March 11, 2011, sending them into meltdown.

The debris within has radiation levels so high that TEPCO had to develop specialised robots able to function inside.

TEPCO deployed two mini-drones and a "snake-shaped robot" into one of the three nuclear reactors in February, as part of the preparations for the removal task.

Separately, last year Japan began releasing treated wastewater from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean, sparking a diplomatic row with China and Russia.

Both countries have banned Japanese seafood imports, although Tokyo insists the discharge is safe, a view backed by the UN atomic agency.

And in a TEPCO initiative to promote food from the Fukushima area, swanky London department store Harrods on Saturday began selling peaches that were grown in the region.

Fukushima peaches are renowned for their juicy, sweet taste -- but they aren't cheap, with one box of three reportedly going for 80 Pounds ($100).

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake World United Nations Russia China Nuclear Company Robot London Fukushima Tokyo Japan February March August From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

3 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

12 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

12 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

12 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

12 hours ago
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

12 hours ago
 Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

12 hours ago
 Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK ..

Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

12 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence a ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”

12 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues befo ..

Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..

12 hours ago
 DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vacc ..

DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated

12 hours ago

More Stories From World