Trial To Go Ahead In Case Of Murdered Slovak Journalist

1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:25 PM

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A long-awaited trial of Slovak businessman Marian Kocner, suspected of ordering the 2018 assassination of an investigative journalist and his fiancee, will go ahead next month, a court ruled Thursday, rejecting the defence's call for a postponement.

Relatives of the victims -- Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova -- were present for the pre-trial hearing, coming face-to-face with the millionaire property developer for the first time.

Kocner, 56, wore a bulletproof vest and a helmet as he arrived at the Special Criminal Court, watched by riot police.

Three of his four co-defendants, Alena Zsuzsova, Tomas Szabo and Miroslav Marcek, also appeared in the court in Pezinok, a town some 20 kilometres (12 miles) outside the capital Bratislava.

Zoltan A., who allegedly acted as an intermediary, has made a plea bargain pending court approval and was not present. He may be tried separately.

Journalist Kuciak had been investigating Kocner's business activities when he and Kusnirova were gunned down at home near Bratislava in a gangland-style hit in February 2018.

The double homicide triggered mass anti-government protests that forced then-premier Robert Fico to resign and paved the way for the election of liberal anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova as president in March.

Prosecutors have charged Kocner with ordering Kuciak's killing.

