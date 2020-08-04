UrduPoint.com
Trials Of 2nd Russian Virus Vaccine 'going Well'

Tue 04th August 2020

Trials of 2nd Russian virus vaccine 'going well'

Trials for a possible second Russian coronavirus vaccine are going well, state officials said on Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Trials for a possible second Russian coronavirus vaccine are going well, state officials said on Tuesday.

Volunteers inoculated with the EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center feel good, the Russian Federal Service for Human Wellbeing said in a statement.

"All the volunteers who received the vaccine are doing well," it said, adding that there have not been any complications.

Kirill Dmitriyev, head of the Russian Fund of Direct Investment, said he expects the first vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, to be registered in Russia within 10 days.

Requests for a Russian-developed coronavirus vaccine have already been received from more than 20 countries, he claimed.

"And more than five countries are now actively working with us to start producing Russian vaccines, including India and Brazil," he said.

Both Russian vaccines are planned to enter mass production early this fall amid a third phase of trials.

Only adults will initially be able to get inoculation against coronavirus, as under the law approval for children's vaccination requires a full cycle of vaccine trials.

The third phase of trials will last at least five months, pushing a children's vaccine into the new year.

