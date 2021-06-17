Trials of 3-Dose Regimen of Russian EpiVacCorona COVID-19 Vaccine Underway - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Russian Vector research center has started the clinical trials of a three-dose regimen of its EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 on a group of volunteers, with the first results expected by fall, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the center, said on Thursday.

"Currently, clinical studies are being conducted on two groups of volunteers - one receives vaccine two doses [administered] with an interval of 21 days, and another group of volunteers go through a three-dose vaccination, the first two doses administered with an interval of 21 days, and the third dose 60 days after the second. Such clinical trials are at the stage of implementation, and taking into account the duration of the interval between the second and third immunizations - 60 days - we expect to receive the first results by the fall, " Maksyutov said on the Russian Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The peptide-based EpiVacCorona vaccine was approved for use in Russia in October, becoming the second vaccine in the country's toolbox following the authorization of groundbreaking Sputnik V in August. Two more COVID-19 vaccines approved in Russia are CoviVac and the one-shot Sputnik Light.

Post-registration clinical trials of two-dose EpiVacCorona are expected to be completed by the end of July.