Trials Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine In India Ongoing - Manufacturer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:45 PM

Trials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine in India Ongoing - Manufacturer

The Indian trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca continue despite the reports about them having been pause in the United Kingdom, vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Indian trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca continue despite the reports about them having been pause in the United Kingdom, vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday.

Earlier, AstraZeneca was reported to have halted the UK trials because of a suspected adverse reaction in a participant.

"We (Serum Institute of India) can't comment on reports of AstraZeneca pausing the trials in the UK, other than that they have been paused for review and shall restart soon.

The Indian trials are continuing and we have faced no issues at all," the manufacturer tweeted.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being developed in partnership with the Oxford University's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group and is in its phase 3 trials, which is the final stage before safety and efficacy data can be submitted to health regulators for approval.

In early August, Serum Institute of India announced receiving approval for beginning trials in India.

