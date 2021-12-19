UrduPoint.com

Trials Of Drug Against Coronavirus Multiplication To Begin In 2022 - Gamaleya Institute

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Trials of Drug Against Coronavirus Multiplication to Begin in 2022 - Gamaleya Institute

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 19 (Sputnik) - Clinical trials of a Russian drug that would suppress the multiplication of the coronavirus are scheduled for the second half of the next year, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research center, said on Sunday.

"The second drug, whose clinical trials will begin, I think, will begin in the second half of 2022, is a small-molecular chemical compound, which will suppress the multiplication of the virus among the infected, even those who are in the severe stage (of the disease).

This is definitely a necessary drug as well, which will essentially provide a fail-safe if a patient has not been vaccinated," Gintsburg told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The medical expert also announced that the third COVID-19 medicine, dubbed Ftortiazinon, which will prevent severe bacterial complications among COVID-19 patients, is currently undergoing second-phase trials.

