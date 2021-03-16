UrduPoint.com
Trials Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Involving Children Planned For Summer - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:01 PM

Trials of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Involving Children Planned for Summer - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Trials of the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine involving children is planned to start in the summer, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, said on Tuesday.

"We plan to start a study of this medication on children in the summer," Gintsburg said during a briefing, adding that it will be necessary to give children a smaller dose of the vaccine.

