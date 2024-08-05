Open Menu

Triathletes Dive Into Seine, As Biles Seeks To Extend Olympic Gold Rush

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Triathletes in the Olympic mixed relay plunged into the River Seine Monday, the waterway deemed clean enough to compete, as legendary gymnast Simone Biles eyes an extraordinary fourth and fifth gold in Paris.

The day after US sprinter Noah Lyles blasted his way into the record books with the narrowest of wins in the men's 100m, attention turned to the spectacular triathlon course which hosted a thrilling race.

Germany's Laura Lindemann held off a fierce challenge from the United States and Britain to take the gold in a photo finish after a nailbiting sprint.

The build-up to the race had been clouded in uncertainty over pollution levels in the River Seine that had forced the cancellation of swimming training.

Belgium withdrew from the mixed relay after one of their athletes fell ill after competing in the Seine on Wednesday but officials gave the all-clear for Monday's race after assessing the water.

