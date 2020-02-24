Tribal Warfare in Chad Forces Flight by Over 8,000 Refugees to Darfur - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) More than 8,000 people fleeing intra-tribal fighting in Chad fled to Sudan's Darfur region following mid-February clashes between sub-groups of the Zaghawa tribe, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday.

"On 13 and 14 February, fighting erupted between different sub-groups of the Zaghawa tribe mainly in Tina town, Duguba and Iriba in Eastern Chad. More than 6000 individuals have since arrived in Tina locality in North Darfur, among them Sudanese with refugee status in Chad, Chadians and Sudanese who are living on the Chadian side of the border," the release said.

In a different development based on the same intra-communal conflict, 2,300 men, women and children have been forced into the Jebel Moon area of West Darfur.

According to initial reports, most of them are Sudanese refugees and other Sudanese citizens living in Chad, the release said.

The majority of the newly arrived individuals stay out in the open, exposed to the elements, with vulnerable people such as pregnant women or those suffering from diarrhea and malnutrition without needed food and medicine, the release added.

Many are returning Sudanese refugees who fled Darfur amid a crackdown on Darfur's non-Arab population that began in 2003 and was often characterized as a campaign of ethnic cleansing, according to media reports.