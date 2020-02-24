UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal Warfare In Chad Forces Flight By Over 8,000 Refugees To Darfur - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:24 PM

Tribal Warfare in Chad Forces Flight by Over 8,000 Refugees to Darfur - UN

More than 8,000 people fleeing intra-tribal fighting in Chad fled to Sudan's Darfur region following mid-February clashes between sub-groups of the Zaghawa tribe, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) More than 8,000 people fleeing intra-tribal fighting in Chad fled to Sudan's Darfur region following mid-February clashes between sub-groups of the Zaghawa tribe, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday.

"On 13 and 14 February, fighting erupted between different sub-groups of the Zaghawa tribe mainly in Tina town, Duguba and Iriba in Eastern Chad. More than 6000 individuals have since arrived in Tina locality in North Darfur, among them Sudanese with refugee status in Chad, Chadians and Sudanese who are living on the Chadian side of the border," the release said.

In a different development based on the same intra-communal conflict, 2,300 men, women and children have been forced into the Jebel Moon area of West Darfur.

According to initial reports, most of them are Sudanese refugees and other Sudanese citizens living in Chad, the release said.

The majority of the newly arrived individuals stay out in the open, exposed to the elements, with vulnerable people such as pregnant women or those suffering from diarrhea and malnutrition without needed food and medicine, the release added.

Many are returning Sudanese refugees who fled Darfur amid a crackdown on Darfur's non-Arab population that began in 2003 and was often characterized as a campaign of ethnic cleansing, according to media reports.

Related Topics

United Nations Same Chad Sudan February Border Women Media From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

10 minutes ago

Now Pakistan gets more strategic space on Afghan i ..

35 seconds ago

At Least 10 People Injured As Car Rams Into Crowd ..

37 seconds ago

Gold prices touch all time high Rs 96, 300 per tol ..

27 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Khawaja Saad ..

40 seconds ago

Govt promoting vocational education: Minister

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.