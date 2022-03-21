Tribunal Awaits Ukrainian Nationalists in Mariupol, DPR Ombudsman Warns

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) plan to collect evidence of all the crimes committed by the Ukrainian nationalist battalions in the city of Mariupol, DPR Human Rights Envoy Daria Morozova tells Sputnik.

"We will continue the same work that is being carried out right now in all the liberated territories, for example, in the town of Volnovakha. And all those who have broken the law, all those who have violated the Geneva Convention and the norms of international law, and actually their own, Ukrainian, legislation, will face trial.

This will be judged in the future in the tribunal, we will not back down," Morozova said.

She emphasized that people evacuated from Mariupol to DPR are already expressing extreme indignation at the actions of the Ukrainian armed formations that are using civilians as live shields in Mariupol and are taking food away from ordinary people, including mothers and their children.