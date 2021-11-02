UrduPoint.com

Tribunal For Murdered Journalists Opens In The Hague

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:15 PM

Tribunal for murdered journalists opens in The Hague

A "people's tribunal" to achieve justice for murdered journalists opened in The Hague on Tuesday to defend media freedoms in an age of increasing authoritarianism and populism

The Hague, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A "people's tribunal" to achieve justice for murdered journalists opened in The Hague on Tuesday to defend media freedoms in an age of increasing authoritarianism and populism.

Set up by a coalition of press freedom organisations, the hearings lasting six months will focus on the unsolved cases of three journalists murdered in Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria.

While it has no legal powers to convict anyone, the tribunal aims to raise awareness, pressure governments and gather evidence through what it calls its form of "grassroots justice"

