UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tributes Paid To British War-time Icon Vera Lyn After Death Aged 103

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:07 PM

Tributes paid to British war-time icon Vera Lyn after death aged 103

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday led an outpouring of tributes to the World War II "forces' sweetheart" Vera Lynn, whose resonant songs helped keep up national morale, after her death aged 103

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday led an outpouring of tributes to the World War II "forces' sweetheart" Vera Lynn, whose resonant songs helped keep up national morale, after her death aged 103.

She travelled thousands of miles to the frontlines, from Egypt to India and Myanmar, to entertain British troops with a string of classics such as "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover".

A performer from the age of seven, Lynn also starred in films, enjoyed a number of post-war hits and was made a Dame of the British Empire in 1976.

Her place in Britain's social history can not be overstated. She was the subject of a Pink Floyd tribute "Vera", and sang over the end credits of the 1964 comedy war film "Dr. Strangelove".

When she turned 100, her portrait was projected onto the famed White Cliffs of Dover.

Lynn released a new album -- becoming the first centenarian to do so -- and Queen Elizabeth II referenced her in a speech urging Britons to summon up the war-time spirit during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Dame Vera Lynn's charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours," Johnson said on Twitter.

"Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."The Royal British Legion, a charity providing support to veterans, called Lynn "an unforgettable British icon" and "symbol of hope to the Armed Forces community past and present".

London's Evening Standard newspaper announced her death on the front page. "Farewell To Our Wartime Sweetheart", it said. The BBC planned a special tribute on Thursday evening.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Film And Movies Egypt Twitter Vera Dover Myanmar World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

10 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

25 minutes ago

ADIO supports private sector to unlock potential o ..

25 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

38 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

42 minutes ago

Member Planning S&T visits PMAS-AAUR Hydroponic Pl ..

1 second ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.