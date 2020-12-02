UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trier Car Ramming Incident Suspect Could Have Mental Disorder - German Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trier Car Ramming Incident Suspect Could Have Mental Disorder - German Prosecutor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The suspect in the car ramming incident in the pedestrian street of Germany's Trier suffers from a mental disorder, at the time of the collision he was drunk, the city's senior prosecutor Peter Fritzen said at a press conference.

"There is reason to believe that there may be a picture of a mental disorder. The suspect was briefly examined by a doctor, ... but further investigative measures are needed. During the investigation, a psychiatric examination will be requested, which should raise the issue of legal capacity," he said.

According to Fritzen, at the time of the incident, the suspect was "under the influence of alcohol," the amount of alcohol, according to the alcohol test, was 1.

4 ppm, the result of a blood test is expected later.

"We do not yet have evidence of terrorist, political or religious motives [in the incident]," he added.

The car drove into the pedestrian zone of Trier on Tuesday afternoon, there are dead and injured, the driver, a 51-year-old German citizen, was detained by the police. Nothing is known about his motives, a police official said earlier. Four people were killed, 15 were injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Terrorist Police German Driver Doctor Car Germany May From Blood

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

3 minutes ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

3 minutes ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

3 minutes ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

3 minutes ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.