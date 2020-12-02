Trier Car Ramming Incident Suspect Could Have Mental Disorder - German Prosecutor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The suspect in the car ramming incident in the pedestrian street of Germany's Trier suffers from a mental disorder, at the time of the collision he was drunk, the city's senior prosecutor Peter Fritzen said at a press conference.

"There is reason to believe that there may be a picture of a mental disorder. The suspect was briefly examined by a doctor, ... but further investigative measures are needed. During the investigation, a psychiatric examination will be requested, which should raise the issue of legal capacity," he said.

According to Fritzen, at the time of the incident, the suspect was "under the influence of alcohol," the amount of alcohol, according to the alcohol test, was 1.

4 ppm, the result of a blood test is expected later.

"We do not yet have evidence of terrorist, political or religious motives [in the incident]," he added.

The car drove into the pedestrian zone of Trier on Tuesday afternoon, there are dead and injured, the driver, a 51-year-old German citizen, was detained by the police. Nothing is known about his motives, a police official said earlier. Four people were killed, 15 were injured in the incident.