Triggering JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism Could Result In Accord's Collapse - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Triggering JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism Could Result in Accord's Collapse - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The recent move by the United Kingdom, Germany and France to trigger the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dispute resolution mechanism represents a dangerous step that could lead to the collapse of the nuclear agreement, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Friday.

"The decision to launch the dispute resolution mechanism is very unfortunate, of course, it is a very dangerous step that can lead to the uncontrollable process of the collapse of the JCPOA," Nebenzia said.

On Tuesday, Germany, France and the United Kingdom triggered the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism. Russia, China, Iran and the European Union are also parties to the accord, while the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May of 2018 and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran.

Under Article 36 of the nuclear agreement, if any party felt that commitments made under the accord were not being met it could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution, which would have 15 days to provide a solution.

