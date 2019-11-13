UrduPoint.com
Trilateral Channel Regarding MH17 Crash Remains Operational In Closed Format - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:16 PM

The discussions between Russia, the Netherlands and Australia regarding the MH17 crash continue progressing in a closed format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The discussions between Russia, the Netherlands and Australia regarding the MH17 crash continue progressing in a closed format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"It is a rather closed channel, it remains functioning," Grushko told journalists.

Flight MH17 crashed with 298 people on board on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas have blamed each other for the incident.

The investigation into the MH17 crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which has claimed that the plane was brought down by a missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near Russia's city of Kursk.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT's accusations, saying that the claims were unfounded and the investigation was biased. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has not been granted access to the investigation and that Moscow would be able to recognize its results only if given access to the probe.

