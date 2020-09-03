KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas has agreed to continue observing the ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Wednesday.

The talks of the contact group on Donbas were held on Wednesday in a video conference format.

"The parties to the talks agreed on the need to continue to observe truce. At the working group on security issues, the chairman of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, Yasar Halit Cevik, noted that the parties adhere to a full and comprehensive ceasefire regime," the statement says.

The OSCE has not recorded any casualties among civilian population since the ceasefire was announced, it noted.

The contact group has also agreed on a framework decision on mine clearance and on coordinates of 19 priority demining areas, it said.

The group has also agreed on four more areas for the disengagement of forces, Zelenskyy's office said.