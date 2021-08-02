Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Likely to Convene in Person in Late August - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The next session of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis resolution is scheduled for late August, and there is every opportunity to hold it offline, Russia's representative in the group, Boris Gryzlov, said on Monday.

"The next meeting of the Contact Group is planned for late August. At the previous meeting, the Russian delegation came up with an initiative to hold the next meeting in Minsk in person. Time has come to resume offline meetings. There is every opportunity to do it," Gryzlov told reporters.