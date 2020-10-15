Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas to Hold Next Meeting on Oct 28 - DPR Foreign Ministry

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group will hold its next meeting on October 28, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said.

On Wednesday, the contact group held negotiations in a televised format.

"The meeting of the contact group has come to an end, the next meeting will be held on October 28," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal was signed in Minsk a year later following the talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four states: Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. The agreement has not been implemented so far and sporadic clashes still continue.