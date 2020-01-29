UrduPoint.com
Trilateral Contact Group On Donbas To Hold Next Meeting In Minsk On February 12 - DPR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas has concluded its consultations and will hold the next meeting in Belarus on February 12, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas has concluded its consultations and will hold the next meeting in Belarus on February 12, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) met for consultations earlier in the day in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, its regular meeting venue.

"The contact group's meeting is over, the next meeting will take place on February 12," the ministry said in a statement.

The group has been established in 2014 as an inclusive platform to look for a political solution to the conflict in the east Ukrainian region known as Donbas. The DRP and the Luhansk People's Republic proclaimed independence from Kiev in response to what they considered to be a coup in February 2014.

