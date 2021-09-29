Trilateral Contact Group on Eastern Ukraine Conflict to Meet on Oct. 13 - Donetsk Militia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A contact group of Russian, Ukrainian and OSCE negotiators will resume talks on conflict settlement in eastern Ukraine in two weeks, the foreign office of the rebel-held Donetsk region said after a video conference on Wednesday.

"The meeting of the contact group is over.

The next meeting will take place on October 13," the eastern Ukrainian authority said.

The group was formed soon after an armed conflict broke out between pro-independence forces in the east and troops loyal to the new government in Kiev in 2014. The negotiators hammered out several ceasefire deals but peace has been fragile.