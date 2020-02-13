UrduPoint.com
Trilateral Contact Group On Ukraine Close To Agreeing On Troop Pullout Near Hnutove -Envoy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Ukraine has almost agreed on a site for the disengagement of troops near the village of Hnutove in the Donetsk region, while other sites are awaiting approval, Ukraine's envoy to the group said on Wednesday.

The TCG, which comprises envoys from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held a regular meeting in the Belarusian capital on Wednesday.

"One of the disengagement sites near Hnutove, which was earlier proposed by the Ukrainian side, has been practically agreed upon; work on the approval of other sites is underway," Darka Olifer wrote on her Facebook page.

The envoy added that Kiev representatives noted the need for a complete ceasefire in the region during the meeting in Minsk.

The Normandy Four leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed in December that the Contact Group should see to it that warring parties in eastern Ukraine disengage in three locations along the contact line, exchange war prisoners and end bloodshed, which has killed 13,000 since 2014.

