Trilateral Contact Group to Hold Videoconference on Donbas on Wednesday - DPR Ministry

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group will convene for a videoconference on Donbas crisis settlement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said.

The previous round of the consultations was held on September 30.

"The Contact Group and the working groups on Donbas conflict settlement will hold their sessions on October 13 and October 14 in the format of videoconferences," the DPR Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The working subgroups will hold talks on Tuesday, while the videoconference of the Contact Group is scheduled for Wednesday, the ministry specified.