Trilateral Mechanism members, Quad issue joint statement, welcome ceasefire extension for 72 hours in Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

Members of the Trilateral Mechanism (the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and the United Nations) and the Quad (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States) welcome the announcement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to extend the current ceasefire for an additional 72 hours and call for its full implementation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Members of the Trilateral Mechanism (the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and the United Nations) and the Quad (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States) welcome the announcement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to extend the current ceasefire for an additional 72 hours and call for its full implementation.

They also welcome their readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access.

This initial phase of diplomacy to establish a process to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements will contribute to action on the development of a de-escalation plan as outlined in the April 20 African Union communique, which was endorsed by the League of Arab States, the European Union, the Troika, and other bilateral partners.