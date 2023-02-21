Trilateral Meeting Between Stoltenberg, Borrell, Kuleba to Take Place in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) A trilateral meeting between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will take place on Tuesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The sides are expected to discuss most recent developments in the Ukraine conflict and Kiev's military challenges, including shortage of ammunition that the Ukrainian army has been experiencing for the last couple of weeks, and ways to resolve them.

The officials will hold a joint press-conference at 13:50 GMT.