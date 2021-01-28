UrduPoint.com
Trilateral Meeting On Karabakh To Be Held On Sunday - Yerevan

A meeting of the trilateral working group that is made up of representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia to discuss the conflict settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and unblocking of its transport routes will be held in Moscow on Sunday, the office of Armenia Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Wednesday

Earlier in January, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint statement on the development of Nagorno-Karabakh. The statement enjoins the sides to come up with a road map for the restoration of transport infrastructure for international transit cargo by March 1, among other measures.

"A meeting between Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev will be held on January 30 in Moscow," the office said.

The meeting of the trilateral working group was envisioned in the statement of the leaders of the three countries.

The decades-long conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the mountainous region internationally recognized as Azerbaijan's territory but largely populated by Armenians, flared up in late September. The hostilities, which resulted in military and civilian casualties on both sides, ended after Baku and Yerevan agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire on November 9. The deal resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

