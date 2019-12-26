UrduPoint.com
Trilateral Naval Drills In Gulf Of Oman Not Linked To Regional Tensions - Chinese Military

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) China will begin joint naval drills with Russia and India in the Gulf of Oman this week that are not in response to tensions in the region, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

Iran and the United States were on a brink of a military clash over the crucial trade waterway in June after Washington accused Tehran of staging a string of attacks on oil tankers, which it denied. The US has been building a military coalition to patrol the gulf and the Hormuz Strait.

Spokesman Wu Qian told reporters at a briefing that the four-day drills starting this Friday would be "a normal, routine exercise.

.. which is in line with international laws and not connected to the situation in the region."

China plans to send the Xining guided missile destroyer to the drills. Russia has had a naval force deployed to the Indian Ocean for joint drills with India since mi-December.

The Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told Sputnik that the trilateral war games aimed to beef up security cooperation and train fighting against terrorists and pirates.

