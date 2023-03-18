UrduPoint.com

Trilateral Russia-China-Iran Naval Drills End In Arabian Sea - Russian Navy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Trilateral Russia-China-Iran Naval Drills End in Arabian Sea - Russian Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russia, China and Iran completed on Saturday their trilateral naval drills in the Arabian Sea, which involved the Admiral Gorshkov frigate capable of carrying hypersonic Zircon missiles, Russia's Northern Fleet said on Saturday.

"Today, a trilateral naval exercise involving warships and support vessels of the Russian navy, the navy of the People's Liberation Army of China and the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran ended in the waters of the Arabian Sea near the port of Chabahar in Iran," the Northern Fleet said.

From March 16-17, the participants practiced forming a multinational detachment of warships in a designated area and conducted joint tactical maneuvering in various ranks and battle orders.

Artillery firing was also conducted during the day and at night. Furthermore, a training exercise was conducted to free a hijacked ship with hostages and assist a ship in distress.

A detachment of vessels of Russia's Northern Fleet consisting of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and medium sea tanker Kama took part in the exercise. They were joined by the Chinese destroyer Nanjing, and Iran's destroyers Sahand and Jamaran, corvette Bayandor, missile boat Tondar and small missile ship Zereh, among others.

Following the end of the naval part of the exercise, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate entered the port of Chabahar to sum up the results of joint work and replenish fresh water and food supplies.

Related Topics

Firing Army Iran Water Russia China Nanjing Chabahar March

Recent Stories

President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

11 minutes ago
 UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

UAEU celebrates graduation of 42nd batch on Monday

26 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to bat first against Sultans

59 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSL’s media rating better than IPL’s

1 hour ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

1 hour ago
 Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.