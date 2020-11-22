UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trilateral Statement On Karabakh Ends Years Of Conflict - Aliyev

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:04 AM

Trilateral Statement on Karabakh Ends Years of Conflict - Aliyev

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev praised the statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, which he co-signed on November 10 alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, saying it had put an end to a years-long conflict

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev praised the statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, which he co-signed on November 10 alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, saying it had put an end to a years-long conflict.

"I consider this document crucial. It effectively put an end to years of confrontation.

I thank you and the Russian government, including President Vladimir Putin, for preparing and signing this important document," he told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting in Baku.

Aliyev said he had photo and video evidence of foreign "mercenaries" fighting on Armenia's side in the disputed region.

"Armenia actively used foreign mercenaries. We have numerous photo and video evidence, passports of foreign nationals, including from France, the US, Lebanon, Canada, Georgia and other countries. Some of them are of Armenian origin," the Azeri president said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Canada France Baku Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Georgia Lebanon November From Government

Recent Stories

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

23 minutes ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

42 minutes ago

South African President Praises G20 Consensus on U ..

42 minutes ago

Collective efforts key to recovery, growth: Mohamm ..

51 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned over groundless allegatio ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.