Trilateral Statement on Karabakh Ends Years of Conflict - Aliyev

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev praised the statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, which he co-signed on November 10 alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, saying it had put an end to a years-long conflict.

"I consider this document crucial. It effectively put an end to years of confrontation.

I thank you and the Russian government, including President Vladimir Putin, for preparing and signing this important document," he told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting in Baku.

Aliyev said he had photo and video evidence of foreign "mercenaries" fighting on Armenia's side in the disputed region.

"Armenia actively used foreign mercenaries. We have numerous photo and video evidence, passports of foreign nationals, including from France, the US, Lebanon, Canada, Georgia and other countries. Some of them are of Armenian origin," the Azeri president said.