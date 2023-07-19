Open Menu

Trinity Icon Moved From Moscow Cathedral To Grabar Art Center

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 11:33 PM

The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, has been moved from Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to the Grabar Art Conservation Center, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

The icon will undergo restoration at the Grabar center.

