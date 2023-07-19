Trinity Icon Moved From Moscow Cathedral to Grabar Art Center

The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, has been moved from Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to the Grabar Art Conservation Center, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, has been moved from Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to the Grabar Art Conservation Center, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The icon will undergo restoration at the Grabar center.