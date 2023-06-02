UrduPoint.com

Trinity Icon To Be Kept In Special Capsule During Moscow Cathedral Exhibit - Source

June 02, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Trinity Icon, created by medieval Russian painter Andrei Rublev, will be kept in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour from June 4-18 in a special airproof capsule that ensures the stability of humidity levels, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

"From June 4 to June 18 Rublev's Trinity will be stored in a special sealed capsule that ensures stability of the pre-set humidity level. The capsule is ready and will soon be installed in the cathedral," the source said.

The temperature will be regulated by the cathedral's automated monitoring system, reacting to changes in external and internal thermal indicators. The optimum temperature for the icon inside the temple is 20-21 degrees Celsius (68-70 degrees Fahrenheit).

The monitoring system has been tested for more than a week and works steadily, the source said.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to transfer the Trinity Icon to the Russian Orthodox Church. The Church said that the icon will be displayed for public worship in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour before taking its historical place in the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius monastery. The Ministry of Culture said that the icon will be delivered to the Moscow cathedral on June 4 and for the next two weeks it will be on display for public worship.

A masterpiece of ancient Russian painting, the icon of the Holy Trinity was painted by Rublev in the 15th century for the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, where it remained until the 1920s.

