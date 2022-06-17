UrduPoint.com

Trintignant: French Film Great Who Triumphed Over Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Trintignant: French film great who triumphed over tragedy

Jean-Louis Trintignant, who has died aged 91, was one of France's greatest actors whose life was plunged into tragedy by the murder of his daughter at the hands of her pop star boyfriend

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Jean-Louis Trintignant, who has died aged 91, was one of France's greatest actors whose life was plunged into tragedy by the murder of his daughter at the hands of her pop star boyfriend.

Trintignant was devastated when Marie, an actress, was beaten to death by rock star Bertrand Cantat in a hotel room in Lithuania in 2003.

Yet nine years later he returned in triumph in Michael Haneke's Oscar-winning "Amour", playing a man in his eighties struggling to look after his wife after a stroke.

It also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival, where Trintignant made a final emotional return in 2019 aged 88 despite being weakened by cancer for a sequel of "A Man and a Woman", the 1966 love story that made his name.

- 'Forgiveness indispensable' - Marie's death -- and the subsequent murder trial -- sent shockwaves through France, where images of Trintignant sobbing at her funeral won him great sympathy.

The actor had lost another daughter, Pauline, when she was a baby.

But Trintignant refused to give in to bitterness. He forgave Cantat, the lead singer of the French band Noir Desir, when many others could not bring themselves to do so.

"I wish I had never met him, that my daughter hadn't met him. But she was deeply in love, and he was too, I think," he told AFP.

Asked if he could ever forgive, he replied, "Yes... Life is made up of things that escape us, so forgiveness is indispensable."

Related Topics

Murder Film And Movies France Hotel Died Wife Man Lead Lithuania Women 2019 Cancer Love

Recent Stories

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelens ..

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

8 minutes ago
 Biden says briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine ..

Biden says briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Tourist Police force to be made more effective: RP ..

Tourist Police force to be made more effective: RPO Imran Ahmar

8 minutes ago
 Govt launches Rs 7 billion fund to support innovat ..

Govt launches Rs 7 billion fund to support innovation: Ahsan Iqbal

40 minutes ago
 KCCI,CCP join hands to prevent anti- Competitive p ..

KCCI,CCP join hands to prevent anti- Competitive practices

40 minutes ago
 Delegation of PWA calls on Chief Secretary Balochi ..

Delegation of PWA calls on Chief Secretary Balochistan

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.