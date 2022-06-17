Trintignant: French film great who triumphed over tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Jean-Louis Trintignant, who has died aged 91, was one of France's greatest actors whose life was plunged into tragedy by the murder of his daughter at the hands of her pop star boyfriend.

Trintignant was devastated when Marie, an actress, was beaten to death by rock star Bertrand Cantat in a hotel room in Lithuania in 2003.

Yet nine years later he returned in triumph in Michael Haneke's Oscar-winning "Amour", playing a man in his eighties struggling to look after his wife after a stroke.

It also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival, where Trintignant made a final emotional return in 2019 aged 88 despite being weakened by cancer for a sequel of "A Man and a Woman", the 1966 love story that made his name.

- 'Forgiveness indispensable' - Marie's death -- and the subsequent murder trial -- sent shockwaves through France, where images of Trintignant sobbing at her funeral won him great sympathy.

The actor had lost another daughter, Pauline, when she was a baby.

But Trintignant refused to give in to bitterness. He forgave Cantat, the lead singer of the French band Noir Desir, when many others could not bring themselves to do so.

"I wish I had never met him, that my daughter hadn't met him. But she was deeply in love, and he was too, I think," he told AFP.

Asked if he could ever forgive, he replied, "Yes... Life is made up of things that escape us, so forgiveness is indispensable."