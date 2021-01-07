Trio Detained in Germany Over Suspected Syrian Terror Financing

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Three German citizens were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of funneling money to Islamist militants in Syria, the German prosecutor general's office said.

The prosecutor's office said the three were detained in Ulm, Delmenhorst and Munich in the wee hours of Thursday over alleged links to the Tahrir al Sham terror group (banned in Russia).

"They are suspected of terrorist financing, supporting a terrorist organization abroad (Hai'at Tahrir al Sham - HTS) and breaking the Foreign Trade Law," a press release read.

The suspects ” two men and a woman who were identified only by their first Names under the German law ” had transferred money on several occasions in 2018 to Tahrir al Sham members in Syria. The money was used to buy weapons and support armed militants.