UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trio Detained In Germany Over Suspected Syrian Terror Financing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:30 PM

Trio Detained in Germany Over Suspected Syrian Terror Financing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Three German citizens were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of funneling money to Islamist militants in Syria, the German prosecutor general's office said.

The prosecutor's office said the three were detained in Ulm, Delmenhorst and Munich in the wee hours of Thursday over alleged links to the Tahrir al Sham terror group (banned in Russia).

"They are suspected of terrorist financing, supporting a terrorist organization abroad (Hai'at Tahrir al Sham - HTS) and breaking the Foreign Trade Law," a press release read.

The suspects ” two men and a woman who were identified only by their first Names under the German law ” had transferred money on several occasions in 2018 to Tahrir al Sham members in Syria. The money was used to buy weapons and support armed militants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia German Ulm Munich Buy Money Women 2018

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

51 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

3 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

3 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

3 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.