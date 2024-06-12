Trio jailed for up to 28 years for Dutch journalist murder

A Dutch court on Wednesday handed down lengthy jail sentences to three men for the murder of high-profile crime journalist Peter R. de Vries, a killing that shocked the country

De Vries was gunned down in broad daylight on a busy Amsterdam street in July 2021, sparking an outpouring of grief and concern over the influence of organised crime in the Netherlands.

The high-security court in Amsterdam said the brazen murder of the 64-year-old was a "liquidation" with "absolute disregard for the life of a fellow human being."

Prosecutors had sought life sentences for the three main suspects, believing the hit to be linked to De Vries's role as advisor to a witness against drug kingpin Ridouan Taghi.