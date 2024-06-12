Open Menu

Trio Jailed For Up To 28 Years For Dutch Journalist Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Trio jailed for up to 28 years for Dutch journalist murder

A Dutch court on Wednesday handed down lengthy jail sentences to three men for the murder of high-profile crime journalist Peter R. de Vries, a killing that shocked the country

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A Dutch court on Wednesday handed down lengthy jail sentences to three men for the murder of high-profile crime journalist Peter R. de Vries, a killing that shocked the country.

De Vries was gunned down in broad daylight on a busy Amsterdam street in July 2021, sparking an outpouring of grief and concern over the influence of organised crime in the Netherlands.

The high-security court in Amsterdam said the brazen murder of the 64-year-old was a "liquidation" with "absolute disregard for the life of a fellow human being."

Prosecutors had sought life sentences for the three main suspects, believing the hit to be linked to De Vries's role as advisor to a witness against drug kingpin Ridouan Taghi.

Related Topics

Murder Jail Amsterdam Netherlands July Court

Recent Stories

PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelih ..

PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader ..

14 minutes ago
 NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

14 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 tri ..

14 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack ..

Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case

14 minutes ago
 Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shan ..

Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo

13 minutes ago
 Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball co ..

Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities ..

14 minutes ago
DIG takes notice of injured policeman

DIG takes notice of injured policeman

25 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Ope ..

Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

26 minutes ago
 Delegation of Punjab University students visits PS ..

Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA

26 minutes ago
 Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the ..

Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

26 minutes ago
 Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Amer ..

Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas

26 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest ..

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World