Trio Win Nobel Chemistry Prize For Developing Lithium-ion Battery

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing lithium-ion battery

John Goodenough of the US, Britain's Stanley Whittingham and Japan's Akira Yoshino Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :John Goodenough of the US, Britain's Stanley Whittingham and Japan's Akira Yoshino Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry prize for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences said.

"This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles...(and) can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society," the jury said.

