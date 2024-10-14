Open Menu

Trio Wins Economics Nobel For Work On Wealth Inequality

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality

The Nobel prize in economics was awarded on Monday to Turkish-American Daron Acemoglu and British-Americans Simon Johnson and James Robinson for research into wealth inequality between nations

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Nobel prize in economics was awarded on Monday to Turkish-American Daron Acemoglu and British-Americans Simon Johnson and James Robinson for research into wealth inequality between nations.

By examining the various political and economic systems introduced by European colonisers, the three have been able to demonstrate a relationship between institutions and prosperity, the jury said.

"Reducing the vast differences in income between countries is one of our time's greatest challenges," Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said in a statement.

"The laureates have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for achieving this," Svensson added.

Acemoglu, 57, is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as is Johnson, 61.

Robinson, 64, is a professor at the University of Chicago.

The jury highlighted the laureates' work illuminating how societal institutions play a role in explaining why some countries prosper, while others do not.

"I am delighted. It's just a real shock and amazing news," Acemoglu told a reporters via telephone as the award was announced in Stockholm.

The economics prize is the only Nobel not among the original five created in the will of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

It was instead created through a donation from the Swedish central bank in 1968, leading detractors to dub it "a false Nobel".

However, like for the other Nobel science prizes, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences decides the winner and follows the same selection process.

The economics prize wraps up this year's Nobel season, which honoured achievements in artificial intelligence for the physics and chemistry prizes, while the Peace Prize went to Japanese group Nihon Hidankyo, committed to fighting nuclear weapons.

South Korea's Han Kan won the literature prize -- the only woman laureate so far this year -- while the medicine prize lauded discoveries in understanding gene regulation.

The Nobel Prizes consist of a diploma, a gold medal and a one-million-dollar sum.

They will be presented at ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist and prize creator Alfred Nobel.

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear Died Bank Oslo Stockholm Same Chicago South Korea December Women Gold From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit ..

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit and Awards' on Oct 24

15 minutes ago
 MoU inked to safeguard child rights

MoU inked to safeguard child rights

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 222 points

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Ta ..

Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Tarar

10 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders noti ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders notified

10 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

10 minutes ago
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

1 hour ago
 Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints ..

Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints markets

4 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

2 hours ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

2 hours ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

2 hours ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

2 hours ago

More Stories From World