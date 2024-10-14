Trio Wins Economics Nobel For Work On Wealth Inequality
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Nobel prize in economics was awarded on Monday to Turkish-American Daron Acemoglu and British-Americans Simon Johnson and James Robinson for research into wealth inequality between nations.
By examining the various political and economic systems introduced by European colonisers, the three have demonstrated a relationship between societal institutions and prosperity, the jury said.
"Reducing the vast differences in income between countries is one of our time's greatest challenges," Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said in a statement.
"The laureates have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for achieving this," Svensson added.
Acemoglu, 57, is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as is Johnson, 61.
Robinson, 64, is a professor at the University of Chicago.
The jury highlighted the laureates' work in illuminating how societal institutions play a role in explaining why some countries prosper while others do not.
In a statement explaining the prize, the jury noted the example of the city of Nogales, which is divided by the US-Mexican border, where residents on the US side of the city tend to be better off.
"The decisive difference is thus not geography or culture, but institutions," the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences said.
The US economic system provides residents north of the border greater opportunities to choose their education and profession, and they are part of the US political system, which gives them broad political rights.
By contrast, south of the border, residents live under other economic conditions, and the political system limits their potential to influence legislation.
