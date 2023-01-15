Triple Car Blasts in Somalia Kill 8, Injure 25 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) At least eight people were killed and more than 25 injured as a result of three explosions that took place in Somalia's central Hiran province on January 14, Somalian media reported on Sunday.

The Garowe Online news website reported, citing the police, that two explosion took place in the town of Jalalaqsi and a third explosion occurred in city of Bulobarde.

Several buildings were damaged by the blasts, among them the main mosque of one of the cities, according to witnesses cited in media.

A twin blast of similar kind took place in Hiran earlier in January, killing 35 people. Al Shabaab (terrorist group, affiliated with al-Qaeda, both banned in Russia) took the responsibility for the attack.