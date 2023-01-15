UrduPoint.com

Triple Car Blasts In Somalia Kill 8, Injure 25 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Triple Car Blasts in Somalia Kill 8, Injure 25 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) At least eight people were killed and more than 25 injured as a result of three explosions that took place in Somalia's central Hiran province on January 14, Somalian media reported on Sunday.

The Garowe Online news website reported, citing the police, that two explosion took place in the town of Jalalaqsi and a third explosion occurred in city of Bulobarde.

Several buildings were damaged by the blasts, among them the main mosque of one of the cities, according to witnesses cited in media.

A twin blast of similar kind took place in Hiran earlier in January, killing 35 people. Al Shabaab (terrorist group, affiliated with al-Qaeda, both banned in Russia) took the responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Police Russia January Sunday Mosque Media

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

55 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

2 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

2 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

3 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.