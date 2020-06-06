(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Libya's High Council of State in Tripoli, an advisory body to the Government of National Accord (GNA), rejected the new peace initiative announced by Egypt and backed by Head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Marshal Khalifa Haftar, High Council of State Chairman Khalid al-Mishri said on Saturday.

"We are against Egypt's interference in everything that concerns Libyans, since we are an independent state. We are against any initiative that has not been reached by political agreements in Libya.

Haftar has no place in any upcoming agreements," al-Mishri said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced the new peace initiative after meeting Haftar and Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern-based parliament.

The initiative envisions a ceasefire beginning at 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Monday, the withdrawal of foreign troops, unification of Libya's state institutions, and equal representation of all three main geographical regions of the country in the presidential council.