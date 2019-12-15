Tripoli-Based Panel of Advisers Slams Egypt for Spurning UN-Backed Government

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Libya's High Council of State advising the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord slammed Egypt on Saturday for denying it recognition in favor of its eastern-based rival.

"Egypt is unfortunately trying to extend its hegemony and custody to us by means of military coups. We will never let this happen," councilor Belqasim Deberz told Sputnik.

Egypt's parliamentary speaker Ali Abdel-Al said earlier in the day that Cairo considered the eastern-based Libyan administration to be the sole source of legitimacy in the war-torn country.

Ahmad Abada, a member in the Egyptian parliament's Arab affairs committee, told Sputnik on Saturday that the legislature was in contact with the eastern parliament, whom the Egyptian Foreign Ministry sees as Libya's only elected body.