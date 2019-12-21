UrduPoint.com
Tripoli Expects Tailored Military Aid From Turkey - Top Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:28 PM

The UN-backed Government of National Accord will decide on the size and type of Turkish military aid based on its immediate needs, the top diplomat in the Tripoli administration told Sputnik on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The UN-backed Government of National Accord will decide on the size and type of Turkish military aid based on its immediate needs, the top diplomat in the Tripoli administration told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Tripoli has requested assistance but its type and size will depend on the situation on the ground," Mohamed Siala said.

Turkey made a military cooperation pact with the Tripoli government fighting against the onslaught of the eastern-based troops of General Khalifa Haftar, who has recently announced the final battle for the capital. The Turkish parliament approved the deal earlier in the day.

