Tripoli Govt To Boycott Arab League Libya Talks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:48 PM

Tripoli govt to boycott Arab League Libya talks

Libya's UN-recognised unity government has said it will boycott talks on the conflict in the North African country to be held by Arab League foreign ministers next week

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Libya's UN-recognised unity government has said it will boycott talks on the conflict in the North African country to be held by Arab League foreign ministers next week.

Foreign minister Mohamad Taher Siala told the bloc's executive council on Friday that the planned meeting would "merely deepen the rift" between Arab governments on the conflict, his ministry said.

The talks, to be held by videoconference because of concerns about coronavirus, were called for by Egypt.

