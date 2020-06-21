UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tripoli Govt To Boycott Arab League Libya Talks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:26 AM

Tripoli govt to boycott Arab League Libya talks

Libya's UN-recognised unity government has said it will boycott talks on the conflict in the North African country to be held by Arab League foreign ministers next week

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):Libya's UN-recognised unity government has said it will boycott talks on the conflict in the North African country to be held by Arab League foreign ministers next week.

Foreign minister Mohamad Taher Siala told the bloc's executive council on Friday that the planned meeting would "merely deepen the rift" between Arab governments on the conflict, his ministry said.

The talks, to be held by videoconference because of concerns about coronavirus, were called for by Egypt, a key supporter of the Tripoli government's archfoe, eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Siala complained there had been no prior consultation with his government, even though the meeting concerned Libya, and said the virtual format of the meeting was not appropriate for addressing the thorny issues involved.

Turkey -- which backs Tripoli's Government of National Accord (GNA) -- said Saturday that Haftar's forces must withdraw from the strategic city of Sirte for a lasting ceasefire and accused France of "jeopardising" NATO security.

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman, told AFP that Sirte and Al-Jufra both needed to be evacuated by Haftar's forces, as demanded by the GNA, for a "sustainable ceasefire".

Kalin accused France of "jeopardising" NATO's security by supporting Haftar, whose forces have been conducting an offensive to take the capital Tripoli since last year.

GNA forces are now in the ascendancy after defeating Haftar's forces, driving them out of western Libya earlier this month. It aims to seize Sirte and Al-Jufra.

Egypt responded with a peace initiative that was welcomed by fellow Haftar supporters the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, but was widely viewed as a bid to buy time for Haftar's force to regroup.

The GNA and Turkey both dismissed the initiative and called for continued ceasefire negotiations under the aegis of the United Nations.

Washington too called for UN-led ceasefire talks.

Oil-rich Libya has been torn by violence, drawing in tribal militias, jihadists and mercenaries since the 2011 toppling and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a Western-backed uprising.

The latest escalation has been marked by an uptick in foreign involvement.

Recent weeks have seen tensions rise between Turkey and France, which despite public denials has long been suspected of favouring Haftar until his recent setbacks.

The United Nations has urged outside powers to respect a deal reached at a January conference in Berlin, calling for an end to foreign meddling and upholding a much-violated arms embargo.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Turkey Egypt France Berlin Tripoli Buy Saudi Arabia Libya United Arab Emirates January Dictator From Government Unity Foods Limited Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

2 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

2 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.