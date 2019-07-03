UrduPoint.com
Tripoli Medical Service Confirms Airstrike On Migration Facility Killed 40 People

Wed 03rd July 2019

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A representative of Tripoli's medical service confirmed on Wednesday that the airstrike on a detention center for undocumented migrants near the Libyan capital had really left at least 40 people dead and 80 more injured.

Earlier in the day, media reported about the airstrike near Tripoli that killed 40 people and injured 80 others.

"As a result of the airstrike, which hit a detention center for undocumented migrants in the Tajoura district, 40 migrants from various African states were killed and 80 others were injured," Malek Merset told Sputnik.

He added that the ambulance services continued to provide those injured with necessary assistance.

