Tripoli Mitiga International Airport Says Resumed Operations Suspended Over Airstrike

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Libya's Mitiga International Airport, located in the capital of Tripoli, said it had resumed flights that had been suspended in the wake of an airstrike on the facility.

The airport said late on Wednesday that it had suspended air traffic due to the airstrike.

Ahmed Mismari, the spokesperson of the Libyan National Army (LNA) said that its forces had destroyed a UAV control base, which had been located at Mitiga.

"Flights at the Mitiga International Airport have resumed after they were suspended as a result of several missiles fired at the airport in the night," the airport wrote on Facebook late on Wednesday.

The LNA has been engaged in an operation to regain control over Tripoli, where the GNA is based, since April. The UN-backed Government of National Accord, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive.

