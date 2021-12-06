BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The court of appeals in Tripoli has overturned a ruling by a lower court that removed the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar, from the presidential election, a source in the court told Sputnik on Monday.

At the end of November, the court of the city of Az-Zawiyah, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Tripoli, decided to exclude Haftar from participation in the December 24 election.

"The Tripoli court of appeals overturned the ruling of the Az-Zawiyah city court against the presidential candidate Khalifa Haftar due to its lack of territorial jurisdiction over the case and returns him (Haftar) to the race," the source said.

The Libyan High National Election Commission on November 24 refused 24 out of 98 candidates the right to run in the presidential election.

The list of approved candidates contains the Names of the speaker of the parliament sitting in the east of the country, Aguila Saleh; the prime minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Aldabaiba; and the second son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.

On December 2, the court of the Libyan city of Sabha annulled the decision of the country's election commission to suspend Saif al-Islam Gaddafi from the presidential race.

In the beginning of February, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum under the authority of the United Nations elected a transitional executive branch of Libya, which is in power in the country until scheduled general elections.