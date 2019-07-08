UrduPoint.com
Tripoli's Mitiga Airport Halts Air Traffic Over Falling Missiles

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Mitiga airport in the Libyan capital said it halted air traffic on Sunday after several missiles fell on its territory.

Incoming flights have been diverted to the city of Misrata 124 miles east of Tripoli.

Mitiga is the capital's only functional airport.

Tripoli has been under siege after the commander of eastern-based forces, Khalifa Haftar, ordered his troops to march on the city in April to free it from what he described as terrorists.

