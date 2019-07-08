MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The air traffic at Mitiga International Airport, which is the only functioning airport in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, has been resumed after being brought to a halt over Sunday's missile strike, the airport said.

On Sunday, several missiles had landed on the airport's premises, forcing incoming flights to be redirected to a nearby city.

"The airspace of Mitiga International Airport has been opened after the areas that were hit by the missiles were cleared," the airport said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The statement added that three Afriqiyah Airways employees had been injured as a result of the missile strike, and one of the company's planes had been damaged as well.

The confrontation between the two rival Libyan authorities dangerously escalated in early April, after the forces of the Libyan National Army launched an offensive on Tripoli to free it from what it described as terrorists.