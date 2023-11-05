Open Menu

Türkiye Aims Growing EV Market: President

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Türkiye aims growing EV market: president

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Türkiye was proceeding on the path of having a rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market after launching its first domestically-produced electric car TOGG last year.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a car factory in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, Erdogan suggested that there would be fierce competition between the existing EV companies and the arrival of new actors into the market.

"Our goal is to make our country one of the world's leading players in electric vehicle and battery production," he said.

The Turkish leader noted that the government placed special importance on investments that would enable Türkiye to have a say in the electric vehicle market, as "the interest in electric vehicles is increasing in our country, as in the whole world."

Some 22,900 electric vehicles have been sold from January to August of this year in Türkiye, according to the data of the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association published in September.

Related Topics

World Vehicles Vehicle Car Tayyip Erdogan January August September Market From Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

14 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

14 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

14 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

14 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

14 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

14 hours ago

More Stories From World