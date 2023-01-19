Trkiye, Azerbaijan 'sincere' in their efforts to normalize ties with Armenia: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 05:27 PM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Trkiye and Azerbaijan are "sincere" in their efforts to normalize relations with Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday.

"I can easily say this on behalf of brotherly Azerbaijan. Trkiye and Azerbaijan are sincere about normalization," Cavusoglu told an event where he met members of the Turkish American community in Washington, D.C.

In his remarks at the Turkish Embassy residence, Cavusoglu recalled that Ankara has formed various mechanisms with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia on the East-West Middle Corridor.

"I hope Armenia will take part in this process, it will take sincere steps towards peace. Recently, unfortunately, we have seen backward steps towards negotiations," he said.

Cavusoglu said that during his meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, the top American diplomat told him that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was also "sincere" about the normalization process.

"But we want to see this through action, not words," he added.

